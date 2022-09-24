In line with other northeastern states, Meghalaya has also waged a war against drugs and during the past four months various drugs valued at more than Rs 18.33 crore have been seized and 134 drug peddlers were arrested, Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi said.

The DGP added that the Meghalaya Police have waged a war against drugs across the state, which shares a 443-km border with Bangladesh.

The state police, anti-narcotic task force and the special branch are jointly working in a coordinated manner to curb the illegal drug trading and menace, he told the media.

According to the police Chief, the seized drugs include 3.62 kg heroin, 4,500 kg ganja and 150 gm opium.

Of the 134 drug traffickers, 123 are from Meghalaya and 11 are from Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, Bishnoi said.

He added that the drug traffickers told the police that they getting the drugs from Manipur and Mizoram, both sharing borders with Myanmar.

The Police also seized 31 vehicles, 90 mobile phones and cash worth Rs 24.22 lakh during the past four months.

The senior IPS officer said that to deal with drug smuggling and their illegal trading, northeastern states along with the central agencies can work in a coordinated manner.

He added that four police constables were arrested for their reported involvement in the supply of drugs.

20220924-234604