Drugs worth Rs 11 cr seized in Manipur, two held

Manipur Police seized 8 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 11 crore and arrested two drug peddlers, officials said on Monday.

A police official said that during normal checking of vehicles on Sunday night in Imphal, two persons were apprehended and the drugs, smuggled from Myanmar, were recovered from their procession.

The drug peddlers, identified as Md. Abdul Salam and Md. Wasim Akram, have been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, the Congress demanded all those NDPS cases involving government functionaries since 2012 should be handed over to the CBI as the investigation into the cases taken up by the state government was not effective.

Senior Congress leader and the party MLA, K Meghachandra, referring to the allegation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh of mass poppy plantation since the Congress regime, said that the Chief Minister must undertake a Remote Sensing Satellite survey of the last 10 years and consult the experts before making any accusation against the Congress.

20230123-183803

