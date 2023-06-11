Custom officials in the Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bangladesh border here arrested a Mizoram citizen and recovered 2023 grams of heroin worth Rs 14.16 crore from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Custom Abhyudoy Guha said that drug peddler P. Thomas came from Doha (Qatar) by a flight to Bangladesh capital Dhaka and then he came to Agartala-Akhaura ICP on Saturday afternoon to go to his home in Mizoram’s Serchhip district.

“During a thorough search of his luggage, we found two packets containing 2023 grams of heroin wrapped in X-ray blocking paper board,” Guha told the media. He said that the seized heroin was concealed in such a manner that even X-ray machines could not detect them.

“Only a well-planned and swift action from the Customs officials outsmarted the accused in his criminal endeavour. The person was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985,” the official said.

