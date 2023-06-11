INDIA

Drugs worth Rs 14.16 cr seized in Tripura from Mizoram man coming from Doha

NewsWire
0
0

Custom officials in the Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bangladesh border here arrested a Mizoram citizen and recovered 2023 grams of heroin worth Rs 14.16 crore from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Custom Abhyudoy Guha said that drug peddler P. Thomas came from Doha (Qatar) by a flight to Bangladesh capital Dhaka and then he came to Agartala-Akhaura ICP on Saturday afternoon to go to his home in Mizoram’s Serchhip district.

“During a thorough search of his luggage, we found two packets containing 2023 grams of heroin wrapped in X-ray blocking paper board,” Guha told the media. He said that the seized heroin was concealed in such a manner that even X-ray machines could not detect them.

“Only a well-planned and swift action from the Customs officials outsmarted the accused in his criminal endeavour. The person was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985,” the official said.

20230611-132202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha CM launches investment projects worth Rs 3,600 Cr

    CET 2022 exam in K’taka from June 16

    Former Punjab Speaker Kahlon dies at 79

    Anushka Sharma shoots in Eden Garden for ‘Chakda Xpress’