Drugs worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam, two arrested

Assam Police have seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Cachar district and arrested two persons in connection, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure took place near Silchar on Monday evening, said SP Numal Mahato.

“Based on a tip-off, we conducted an operation at the Sonabarighat bypass area. We intercepted a vehicle and recovered drugs from 33 soap boxes,” he said.

The arrested persons were identified as Chinu Begum Laskar and Shahrukh Hussain Laskar — residents of the Cachar’s Banskandi area. They were relatives.

Mahato said: “We have been trying to nab other culprits involved in the drug peddling. Investigation is underway.”

On Sunday night in Karimganj district, police seized drugs worth Rs 30 crore that were allegedly being peddled from Mizoram towards Tripura.

