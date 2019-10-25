Drugs worth Rs 3 crore seized in Goa, Nigerian arrested

Panaji, Oct 29 (IANS) In a major seizure, police in Goa on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national and confiscated drugs worth about Rs 3 crore from him, the police said.

The seizure was made following a raid at hotel in the beach village of Candolim.

Speaking to reporters police inspector Nolasco Raposo, in-charge of the Calangute police station said that 34-year-old Ifeanyi Pascoel Obi, a Nigerian national was arrested for possession of the drugs.

“We have seized around 1 kg of Cocaine, around 2 kg MDMA, around 760 grams of Amphetamine tablets, around 106 grams charas, 1.2 kg ganja and cash amount of Rs 2 lakh, Raposo told reporters here.

The accused Obi has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psycotropic Substances act.

–IANS

maya/skp/