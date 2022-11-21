INDIA

Drugs worth Rs 50 cr seized in Assam, 5 held

NewsWire
0
0

In two separate incidents, Assam Police have seized narcotic substances worth several crores from Cachar and Karbi Anglong districts, officials said on Monday. Five persons, who were allegedly involved in drug peddling, were apprehended by the police.

In Cachar, three people were arrested with 1.80 lakh tablets used for intoxication on Sunday in the Lakhipur area in the district. Police informed that the international market value of seized tablets is around Rs 50 crore.

The accused were identified as Abdul Saeed, Ibazur Rahman and Sameer Alam, all residents of the Cachar district.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato said, “These three were smuggling tablets in a lorry. The drugs were being smuggled in a secret chamber built in the vehicle’s carrier. Based on a specific information, three people were arrested after searching the vehicle and tablets were seized.”

The police officer further informed that as per the initial investigation, Abdul Saeed had brought the tablets from the Churachandpur district of neighbouring Manipur state. The purpose was to smuggle them to foreign countries.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

In another incident, police and CRPF in a joint operation intercepted a truck and seized four quintals of Ganja hidden in a modified secret chamber in Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. Two accused were also apprehended.

20221121-111403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Welcoming back the Cheetah, restoring lost heritage

    Two killed, 7 injured in building collapse in Varanasi

    WBSSC recruitment scam: CBI raids residences of Bengal’s top educationist

    Saint Anthony statue vandalised in Karnataka