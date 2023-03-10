INDIA

Drugs worth Rs 55.86 cr smuggled from Myanmar seized in Manipur

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Rifles have seized around 27.93 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 55.86 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Manipur, officials said on Friday.

Assam Rifles Public Relations Officer Major Ritesh said that based on specific input regarding the movement of drug smugglers along with drugs from Myanmar, a mobile vehicle check post was established by the para-military force at H Munnom and intercepted a Chinese Kenbo bike moving to Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border.

He said that two drug smugglers were arrested and 648 soap cases containing brown sugar weighing approximately 27.93 kg were recovered from their procession.

The two apprehended drug peddlers along with recovered drugs were handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

The India-Myanmar trade and business through the Moreh-Tamu border using the Moreh Integrated Check Post (ICP) has been stopped since March 2020 after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Moreh in Tengnoupal district along the 400-km-long unfenced India-Myanmar border is a hotspot of smuggling of various drugs, exotic animals, gold and other contrabands.

20230310-114002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Nobody takes responsibility…’: SC says as AG mentions Lakhimpur Kheri violence

    Chamoli saw seismic activity before ice-rock mass avalanche disaster: Study

    Five burnt alive as bus catches fire in Rajasthan

    9 IT professionals held hostage in Myanmar reach TN