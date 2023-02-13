INDIA

Drunk container driver drags car for 3 km in UP, passengers escape

NewsWire
0
0

In yet another hit-and-drag case, a 22-wheel container truck hit a car in Meerut and then dragged it for about 3 kilometres as bystanders looked on in shock.

Visuals of the hatchback being pushed by the truck are now viral on social media.

Fortunately, all the four occupants of the car jumped out in time and escaped any serious injury.

According to local residents, the car was dragged for about 3 kilometres. They shouted out to the truck driver, asking him to stop, but the heavy vehicle drove on and only came to a halt after police gave chase and intercepted it.

The driver, who was reportedly drunk, has been taken into custody.

The incident reportedly followed an altercation between the car occupants and the truck driver.

Earlier, a day ago, a speeding truck hit a horse-driven cart used in weddings — carrying five people in Meerut. Three people, including two brothers, were killed in the incident and the remaining two suffered injuries, police said.

The truck driver is on the run.

The Meerut truck drag has yet again brought rash driving under the spotlight and raised serious questions on enforcement of traffic rules in a country which reports nearly 2 lakh accident deaths annually.

20230213-131803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sustained capex push key to infra growth, job creation: Experts

    Guj stray dog menace: Infant bitten in Vadodara, 15 others attacked...

    Bommai criticises Maha ministers’ plan to visit Belagavi amid border row

    Three of a family killed by wild elephants in Assam