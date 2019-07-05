Drunk cops kill one, hurt two in mishap

Ahmedabad, July 10 (IANS) A speeding Bhavnagar Police vehicle, driven allegedly by an inebriated official, emerged rashly from within a BRTS bus corridor, knocking to death an autorickshaw driver after injuring two motorcycle riders here on Wednesday evening, witnesses said.

The autorickshaw driver was thrown out by the impact of the police vehicle and the front of his three-wheelers was badly smashed. Raju Chhara died on the spot. The two motorcycle riders were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and were reported to be critical.

The incident occurred at the Hirawadi Crossroads in the labourer-dominated Bapunagar area in eastern Ahmedabad. The police jeep bearing number GJ-04 GA-112 had come from Bhavnagar city in the Saurashtra region.

According to the onlookers, a liquor bottle of vodka was found in the dashboard of the Bhavnagar police car, while there were three more bottles inside. The four persons in the police vehicle immediately fled the scene. Officially, Gujarat practices liquor prohibition.

Angry relatives of Chhara squatted on the road and demanded that the culprits be immediately arrested. “We will not even take the body of my brother until the culprits are found and arrested,” Chhara’s brother told reporters at the spot.

