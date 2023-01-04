Driving in an inebriated condition, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police hit six other vehicles, including a PCR van, at a traffic signal in the national capital’s Dwarka area, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the incident occurred at around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“A Swift car hit other vehicles at the red light. A total of six vehicles, including the PCR van, have been damaged in the accident. So far, three MLCs have been received from hospitals pertaining to this incident. None of the injuries are of serious nature,” said the official.

The Swift car is the private vehicle of the ASI posted in Outer district.

“He has also sustained injuries from the accident. A case has been registered against him and further legal action is being taken. Blood sample being kept for alcohol content analysis,” said the official.

