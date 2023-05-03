INDIASPORTS

‘Drunk Delhi Police officers pushed and abused me’, alleges Vinesh Phogat

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has alleged that one of protesters was beaten and injured by Delhi Police officials at the Jantar Mantar, here on Wednesday night.

Talking to reporters, he said women players including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were abused by policemen.

“Look at them, they are drunk,” Bajrang showed two police officers surrounded by other protesters.

Meanwhile, Vinesh was seen consoling Sakshi who was crying for help.

Vinesh also said that her brother got injured after getting beaten by the police officers. “They also pushed me and abused me.”

The video of the brawl is also going viral on social media now.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, IOA president PT Usha met wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other grapplers, who have been sitting on a protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and assured them of support.

Usha had a discussion with the protesting wrestlers and left the protest site without speaking to the media. Later, Bajrang Punia told reporters that Usha has assured them that she will help them get justice.

“PT Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured us that she will help us in getting justice,” Bajrang said.

