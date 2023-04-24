INDIA

Drunk Indian passenger urinates on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight

An allegedly inebriated Indian passenger, travelling on a New York-Delhi American Airlines flight, reportedly relieved himself on another passenger on board the flight, sources said.

A senior police officer said that legal action has been taken for non-cognisable offences under the civil aircraft rules.

“We have initiated action after receiving a complaint from the airline staff about the unruly behaviour of one passenger. However, there is no coraborative evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them yet,” the officer said.

According to sources, the accused passenger, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, got engaged in an argument with a co-passenger on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and urinated on him.

After the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended the alleged ‘unruly’ passenger.

More details are awaited.

On November 26 last year, an intoxicated man had reportedly urinated on a female co-passenger in her seventies while on a business class Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The incident had made national headlines.

Another incident occurred on December 6, 2022, in an Air India flight from Paris to New Delhi in which a male passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket belonging to a female passenger while she was using the lavatory.

