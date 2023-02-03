In a bizarre incident, a drunk man, picked up by a Police Sub Inspector and being taken to the police station early on Friday, bit off the policeman’s right ear, police said.

The incident occurred in Kasargod on Friday morning when Stany Rodricks got involved in a two-wheeler accident.

Rodricks, who was drunk, created a scene at the accident site and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, a police team, that reached the spot, decided to take him to the police station.

While being taken to the police station, he, in a fit of anger, bit off the right ear of the Sub Inspector Vishnunath.

The official was taken to a nearby hospital and after preliminary first aid, was shifted to a bigger hospital.

Rodricks, who has a few cases of creating nuisance after consuming liquor, has been arrested.

