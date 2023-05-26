INDIA

Drunk man calls Delhi Police claiming threat to PM’s life, held

Delhi Police have apprehended a man for making a PCR call and allegedly warning of a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Friday.

The caller was identified as Hemant Kumar, a resident of Raigar Pura in Karol Bagh.

“After receiving the PCR call on Thursday night, a police team was dispatched to the spot. Kumar was brought to the police station and a joint interrogation was conducted,” said Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

“He has been unemployed for the last six years and is in the habit of drinking. As per initial probe, Kumar was drunk when he made the PCR call,” the official added.

