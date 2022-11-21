INDIA

Drunk man detained for waylaying, abusing Kerala HC Chief Justice

A drunk man was taken into police custody for allegedly waylaying and abusing Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar, who was on his way home from the airport, sources said on Monday.

Tijo, a native of Idukki district and a driver of a container lorry, stopped the Chief Justice’s car in an inebriated state late on Sunday night. According to information, he was shouting at Manikumar and reminding him that this is not Tamil Nadu, but Kerala.

Soon, the personal security of the Chief Justice alerted the police who came and took Tijo into custody.

A probe has been initated to ascertain Tijo’s motive, while the police have registered charges of attempt to murder on him.

Preliminary probes by the police reveal that the man lives with his family in Kochi and is understood not to be a history sheeter, but the police is leaving nothing to chance.

He will be produced before a local court later in the day.

