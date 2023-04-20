INDIALIFESTYLE

Drunk man sleeping on track saved as train driver reacts fast

NewsWire
0
1

A drunk man sleeping on the rail tracks in Bihar’s Supaul on Thursday was saved as the driver of an approaching train reacted to peoples’ warnings and applied emergency brakes in time, officials said.

The incident occurred at RSM School near railway crossing on Supaul-Forbesganj rail section.

Local residents spotted a man sleeping in a drunken state in the middle of the track and tried to remove him from there, even as a passenger train was approaching. Some people then ran towards the train and signalled the driver to stop. The driver realised something was wrong, so he applied emergency brakes and stopped the train.

The drunk man was removed and then the train went towards its destination. None of the passengers were hurt due to the use of the emergency brake.

20230420-202403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana advocate couple’s murder gets political overtones

    DRDO conducts successful test flight of short-range air defence missile

    Opposition members baton-charged in Bihar Assembly

    B’luru artist to perform at Parliament of World’s Religions on Oct...