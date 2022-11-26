INDIA

Drunk on power, Owaisi on Amit Shah’s Gujarat riots remark

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for stating that BJP taught a lesson to rioters in Gujarat in 2002 and remarked that he is drunk on power.

The Hyderabad MP took to Twitter to hit back at Amit Shah. “Drunk high on power, India’s home minister said we taught a lesson in 2002,” tweeted Owaisi.

The AIMIM leader reminder Shah that power is not permanent. “After coming to power, some people forget that power does not always remain with someone,” wrote Owaisi, who is currently campaigning for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates in Gujarat Assembly elections.

Owaisi earlier asked Amit Shah what lesson he taught in 2002. “Naroda Patiya ka sabaq? Gulberg ka sabaq? Best Bakery ka sabaq? Bilqis Bano ka sabaq?,” he asked on Twitter while sharing a video clip from an election rally addressed by him in Juhapura.

Amit Shah had told an election meeting in Gujarat on Friday that BJP taught a lesson to rioters of Gujarat in 2002 and established permanent peace in the state.

“I want to tell the hom minister that the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis Bano’s rapists will be freed. The less you taught was that you will free murderers of Bilkis’ three-year-old daughter. You also taught us that Ahsan Jafri can be killed. You taught the lesson of Gulbarg Society, you taught the lesson of Best Bakery…whic lessons of yours will we remember,” Owaisi said.

“Amit Shah sahab, what lesson did you teach during Delhi communal riots,” he asked.

