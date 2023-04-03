INDIA

Drunk youths attack man, damage car in Ghaziabad

NewsWire
0
0

A group of drunk youths thrashed a dance academy owner and damaged his car in Ghaziabad, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Shalimar Garden on Saturday, near the dance academy of the victim, Surjit.

Surjit told the police that when he reached the dance academy on Saturday, he found a car parked outside the premises and some boys were drinking alcohol while sitting in it.

“I asked them to move the car and park it somewhere else. At that time boys left from there but later returned in a black car with some other boys and started hitting me and also damaged my car,” he said.

Shalimar Garden police have registered a case in the matter and the attackers have been identified.

Bhaskar Verma, ACP of Sahibabad said: “There was a dispute regarding parking of the vehicle in front of the dance academy and some boys thrashed the academy owner for refusal. A case has been registered in this matter and the accused have been identified. Efforts are on to arrest them.”

20230403-123601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India to lift all domestic flight capacity curbs from Oct 18...

    ‘BB 16’: Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare to have a dance-off in...

    Want the team to show same hunger against Hong Kong as...

    Sonia Gandhi urges international community to support Sri Lanka