A drunkard man who assaulted his mother was burnt to death by his father in Vanigarahalli in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Adrasha, 28, used to quarrel at home all the time and always indulged in fights with others. Though Adarsha’s father Jayaramaiah, 58, tried to counsel him, his statements fell on deaf ears.

Adarsha asked for money from his mother but when she refused, he brutally assaulted her after which his father thrashed him. Not able to take the assault, Adarsha collapsed. In a fit of rage, Jayaramaiah poured petrol over Adarsha and burnt him alive.

Doddabelavangala police have registered a case and details are awaited.

