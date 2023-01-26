INDIA

Drunkard son arrested for beating mother in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Kerala’s Kottayam district was on Thursday arrested for beating up his mother after getting intoxicated, police said.

The incident occurred at Meenadom in Kottayam and its video went viral after it taken by the wife of the accused Kochumon, 48.

Kochumon’s wife sent the video to the local village council member who, in turn, informed police. Kochumon, found drinking at the local bar, was arrested.

On numerous occasions, Kochumon’s neighbours warned him against lifting his hand on his aged mother, but in vain.

But his wife, unable to stand her husband’s behaviour, finally acted and to curb his misdeeds.

20230126-184401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa alters treatment SOPs as 204 Covid patients die in four...

    India 5G tablet shipments grow 61% QoQ in Q3, Samsung leads

    Cabinet nod to relaxation in criteria to recruit Chhattisgarh tribals in...

    NCP receives Rs 57.90cr as donation during year 2021-22