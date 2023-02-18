INDIA

Dry, cloudy weather likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry and cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT department said on Saturday, and that same conditions would continue during the next 24 hours.

“Dry, partly cloudy weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 2.9, Pahalgam minus 1.4 and Gulmarg 0.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 8.5, Kargil minus 7.8 and Leh minus 3.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.3, Katra 11.7, Batote 8.2, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

20230218-102004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Yogi’s video message for voters on polling day

    Team of Lokesh Kanakaraj’s ‘Vikram’ releases new poster

    After battling cancer for 9 years, actress Saranya says goodbye

    Met department warns of heat wave in Rajasthan for 4 days