Cold and dry weather with sub-zero night temperatures continued in Ladakh region and the Valley during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that same conditions are likely to continue.

“Dry, cold weather is likely to continue in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3.2, Pahalgam minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10.6 and Leh minus 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.2, Katra 7.8, Batote 4.6, Banihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah 2.3 as the minimum temperature.

20221218-093203