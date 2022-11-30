INDIA

Dry, cold weather with hazy mornings in J&K, Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry and cold in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that dry weather with hazy mornings is expected to continue.

“Dry weather with hazy mornings is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Due to clear night sky, minimum temperatures continue to remain below the freezing point in Ladakh and the Valley,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 1.6, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 9.6, Kargil minus 10.7 and Leh minus 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 10, Katra 9.2, Batote 4.6, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

20221130-094602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress holds preparatory meeting ahead of Aug 5 agitation

    Delhi Police bust extortion racket based on Chinese loan app; four...

    Uttarakhand gets second tranche of Rs 360.95 cr for Jal Jeevan...

    Redefining the power of purchase