Weather was dry and cold in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that dry weather with hazy mornings is expected to continue.

“Dry weather with hazy mornings is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours. Due to clear night sky, minimum temperatures continue to remain below the freezing point in Ladakh and the Valley,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 1.6, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 9.6, Kargil minus 10.7 and Leh minus 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 10, Katra 9.2, Batote 4.6, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

