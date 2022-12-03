Weather was cold and dry with partly cloudy sky in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the India Meteorologiocal Department office said that same conditions would prevail during the next 24 hours.

“Dry, cold weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an office of the MeT department added.

Srinagar had minus 1.9, Pahalgam minus 2.8 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 4, Kargil minus 10.4 and Leh minus 5.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 10.5, Katra 9.2, Batote 4.2, Banihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah 1.8 as minimum temperature.

