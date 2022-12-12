INDIALIFESTYLE

Dry, cold weather with partly cloudy sky likely in J&K

Weather was dry and cloudy in J&K as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday that dry, cold weather with partly cloudy sky was likely during the next 24 hours.

“Dry, cold weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 1.6, Pahalgam minus 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 4.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 9.8 and Leh minus 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu and Katra both had 9.1, Batote 3.6, Banihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah 2.7 as the minimum temperature.

