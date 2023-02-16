Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that dry weather with partly cloudy sky is likely to continue.

“Dry, partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 1.3, Pahalgam minus 1.9 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 10.9, Kargil minus 10.8 and Leh minus 7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.2, Katra 12, Batote 8.2, Banihal 4 and Bhaderwah 4.6 as the minimum temperature.

20230216-101402