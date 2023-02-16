INDIALIFESTYLE

Dry, partly cloudy weather in J&K during next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
1

Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that dry weather with partly cloudy sky is likely to continue.

“Dry, partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 1.3, Pahalgam minus 1.9 and Gulmarg minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 10.9, Kargil minus 10.8 and Leh minus 7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.2, Katra 12, Batote 8.2, Banihal 4 and Bhaderwah 4.6 as the minimum temperature.

20230216-101402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN’s plan for derelict oil tanker off Yemen still needs $16mn

    Girl strangled to death for loving Dalit boy in K’taka

    No respite from Covid in Kerala as 23,260 new cases logged

    Crocodile sighted in village rescued, released back into the wild