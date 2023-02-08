INDIALIFESTYLE

Dry, partly cloudy weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

Weather was partially cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that dry, partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Dry partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological department (MeT) said.

Srinagar had minus 0.1, Pahalgam minus 7.6 and Gulmarg minus 6.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 6.4 and Leh minus 13 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.3, Katra 8, Batote 3.5, Banihal 4.4 and Bhaderwah 1.1 as the minimum temperature.

