Dry, sunny weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Weather was dry and sunny in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that same weather conditions are likely to continue during next 24 hours.

“Dry, sunny weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 2.9, Pahalgam minus 1.9 and Gulmarg minus 1.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 13.8, Kargil minus 5.6 and Leh minus 6.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.5, Katra 14, Batote 7.6, Banihal 3.3 and Bhaderwah 5.3 as the minimum temperature.

