INDIA

Dry, sunny weather likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Dry weather prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours and is likely to continue on Tuesday, as per the MeT office.

“Dry, sunny weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 3.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.4 degree and Gulmarg minus 0.8 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town clocked minus 13.1 degree, Kargil minus 4.6 degree and Leh minus 7.5.

Jammu recorded 12.9 degrees, Katra 11.6, Batote 7.5, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 4.2.

20230307-101002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 held for smuggling turtles in UP

    I-T raids over 70 locations of Uflex company, Rs 1.50 cr...

    Ex-players happy a footballer will be at the helm of AIFF...

    Kerala Assembly speaker summoned by Customs