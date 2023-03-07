Dry weather prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours and is likely to continue on Tuesday, as per the MeT office.

“Dry, sunny weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 3.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.4 degree and Gulmarg minus 0.8 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town clocked minus 13.1 degree, Kargil minus 4.6 degree and Leh minus 7.5.

Jammu recorded 12.9 degrees, Katra 11.6, Batote 7.5, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 4.2.

