Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that dry, sunny weather will continue during the next 24 hours as well.

“Dry, sunny weather is expected to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 4.7, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg 1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 0.2 and Leh minus 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.8, Katra 13.6, Batote 10.3, Banihal 9.4 and Bhaderwah 5 as the minimum temperature.

20230408-093604