INDIA

Dry, sunny weather to continue in J&K for next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that dry, sunny weather will continue during the next 24 hours as well.

“Dry, sunny weather is expected to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 4.7, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg 1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 0.2 and Leh minus 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.8, Katra 13.6, Batote 10.3, Banihal 9.4 and Bhaderwah 5 as the minimum temperature.

20230408-093604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prashant Kishor to begin connectivity programme within 10 days

    Meghalaya: Drama over government formation continues

    DMK IT wing member arrested for ‘derogatory’ religious posts

    Sri Lanka crisis deepens–opposition parties step up action against Rajapaksa government...