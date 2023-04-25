INDIA

Dry, warmer weather likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir as the Met Office has forecast mainly dry and warmer weather during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry warmer weather with clear sky is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Met Department said.

Srinagar had 8.3, Pahalgam 1.6 and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded 3.1 and Leh minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Jammu registered 20.6, Katra 16.1, Batote 10.7, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 7.9.

20230425-102802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP 1st phase polling: Priyanka tweets ‘shloka’ from Bhagavad Gita

    Kolkata streets turn into battlefield as AISF supporters clash with police

    Sequoia India & Southeast Asia’s Surge launches 7th cohort of 15...

    BJP’s victory is certain: K’taka CM