INDIALIFESTYLE

Dry weather, clear sky likely in J&K today

NewsWire
0
0

The weather was mainly dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT officials said on Wednesday that dry weather with clear sky is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather with clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 7.4, Pahalgam 2.5 and Gulmarg 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 1.4 and Leh minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17.9, Katra 16.7, Batote 12, Banihal 6.9 and Bhaderwah 7.7 as the minimum temperature.

20230412-100402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh announces 72-member UP executive

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat first against...

    SERB announces Women Excellence Awards 2021 in Science & Tech

    UP Ministers to recite Durga Saptashati, Ramcharitmanas during Navratri