INDIA

Dry weather expected in J&K during next 24 hours

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was erratic in J&K during last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that mainly dry weather is expected during next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K today with chances of a brief spell of rain/thunder at isolated places,” MeT office said.

Srinagar had 10.6, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh in Ladakh region had 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22, Katra 19.8, Batote 13, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 11.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230514-092401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Job seekers in Armed Forces protest, demand recruitment rallies

    Stalin govt mulls declaring ‘Pongal’ as Tamil New Year day

    Telangana poll panel to go ahead with ULB elections

    All Ration Card holders of Srinagar to get Golden Cards