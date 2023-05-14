Weather was erratic in J&K during last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that mainly dry weather is expected during next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K today with chances of a brief spell of rain/thunder at isolated places,” MeT office said.

Srinagar had 10.6, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh in Ladakh region had 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22, Katra 19.8, Batote 13, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 11.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230514-092401