Dry weather, hazy morning likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours, and the MeT office said on Wednesday that dry weather with hazy morning is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours with hazy morning,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 4.7, Pahalgam 0.3 and Gulmarg 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 4.2, Kargil minus 0.3 and Leh minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.7, Katra 13.8, Batote 7.9, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 5.5 as the minimum temperature.

20221026-094805

