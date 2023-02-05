INDIA

Dry weather in Jammu, precipitation at isolated places in Kashmir likely

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that Jammu will have dry weather and Kashmir valley will have rain/snow at isolated places during next 24 hours.

“Weather would be dry in Jammu division with rain/snow at isolated places in the Valley during next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 1.8, Pahalgam minus 5.4 and Gulmarg minus 6.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass had minus 21.5, Kargil minus 15.4 and Leh minus 10.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.3, Katra 9.1, Batote 3.8, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah also had 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

