Dry weather in Jammu, scattered to widespread rain, snow likely in Kashmir

The MeT office on Saturday predicted dry weather in Jammu division and rain and snow in Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather in Jammu division and scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow is likely to occur in the Valley during next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 0.5 degree Celsius minimum temperature, Pahalgam minus 2.4 and Gulmarg minus 8.3 degrees.

In Ladakh region, Drass town registered minus 7.7 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 6.7 degrees and Leh minus 10.4 degrees.

Jammu had 9.5, Katra 8.8, Batote 2.4, Banihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah 1.1 as the minimum temperature.

Rain and snow occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours.

