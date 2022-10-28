INDIA

Dry weather in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.9 degree and Gulmarg 1.5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Ladakh region, Drass town clocked minus 5.2 degree, Kargil minus 1.8 and Leh minus 3.9 degree, while Jammu registered 14.6 degrees, Katra 14.2, Batote 9.3, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 5.5 degrees.

20221028-094204

