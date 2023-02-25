INDIA

Dry weather in J&K in next 24 hrs

Weather was dry and clear in J&K in the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that dry weather is likely to continue during next 24 hours as well.

“Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 1.6, Pahalgam minus 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.4 and Leh minus 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11, Katra 11.6, Batote 8, Banihal 6.4 as Bhaderwah 3.7 as the minimum temperature.

