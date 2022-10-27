INDIA

Dry weather in J&K, sub-zero temperature in Ladakh areas

Dry weather continued in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday that same weather is likely to continue.

“Dry weather with hazy morning is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 4, Pahalgam 0.3 and Gulmarg 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 3.1, Kargil minus 1 and Leh minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.6, Katra 14, Batote 7.7, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

