INDIA

Dry weather in TN for next five days, says Met Department

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience dry weather for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

The RMC, in a statement, said that dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 16 till January 20.

It also said that there will be a drop of 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the minimum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu, while there is a possibility of light fog in a couple of days in the early hours at Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

The statement also said that there will be cloudy conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts in the next two days. Light fog is also predicted in Chennai in the next few days.

20230116-212210

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 4,858 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

    75 arrested in MP for black marketing of medicines, O2

    CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan no more

    Pawan Kalyan meets PM Modi, hopeful of ‘good days’ for Andhra