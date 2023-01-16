Tamil Nadu is likely to experience dry weather for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

The RMC, in a statement, said that dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 16 till January 20.

It also said that there will be a drop of 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the minimum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu, while there is a possibility of light fog in a couple of days in the early hours at Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

The statement also said that there will be cloudy conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts in the next two days. Light fog is also predicted in Chennai in the next few days.

