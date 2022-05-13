Weather remained dry with light rain at isolated places in J&K during the last 24 hours and will remain dry during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Friday.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 14.1, Pahalgam 7.3 and Gulmarg 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh region had 5.5, Leh 7.8 and Kargil 8.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 24.7, Katra 24.8, Batote 16.5, Banihal 14.8 and Bhaderwah 12.3 as the minimum temperature.

