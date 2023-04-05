INDIALIFESTYLE

Dry weather likely in J&K today

The weather was generally dry in Jammu division and cloudy in Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that weather would be dry during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 2.7, Pahalgam 1.7 and Gulmarg minus 0.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil town in Ladakh region had minus 1.2 and Leh minus 5.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.1, Katra 11.5, Batote 6.6, Banihal 5.7 and Bhaderwah 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

