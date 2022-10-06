INDIA

Dry weather likely to continue in J&K

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday, and that same conditions are likely to prevail during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Night temperatures have dropped significantly in the valley as locals have started wearing warm clothes.

Mornings and evenings are colder with many Kashmiris donning the ‘Pheran’.

Srinagar had 9.6, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg also 5.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 0.5, Kargil 6.6 and Leh 2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 21.1, Katra 18.2, Batote 12.1, Banihal 8 and Bhaderwah 10.5 as the minimum temperature.

