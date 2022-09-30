INDIA

Dry weather likely to continue in J&K: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said, adding that the weather was similar on Thursday also.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 11.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.6 degrees and Gulmarg 6.4 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region reported 2.9 degrees, Kargil 6.6 and Leh 2 degrees, while Jammu had recorded a minimum of 22.8 degrees, Katra 20.2, Batote 12.4, Banihal 10.4 and Bhaderwah 10.9.

20220930-095804

