Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT officials said on Monday that dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had 3.7, Pahalgam minus 3.5 and Gulmarg minus 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 11.5, Kargil minus 6.8 and Leh minus 9.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.9, Katra 9.1, Batote 4.7, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

