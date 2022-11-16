INDIA

Dry weather, partly cloudy sky likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

NewsWire
Weather was generally dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 2.4, Pahalgam minus 2.4 and Gulmarg minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 13.2, Kargil minus 5 and Leh minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.7, Katra 11.2, Batote 3.5, Banihal 4.4 and Bhaderwah 2.5 as the minimum temperature.

