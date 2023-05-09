INDIA

Dry weather, rise in temperature likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

Heavy rain lashed J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that mainly dry weather with a rise in temperature is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K today and till May 12. Rise in temperature with warmer days is likely during this period,” the Meteorological (MeT) department said in a statement.

Srinagar had 6.3, Pahalgam 1.8 and Gulmarg minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh in Ladakh region had minus 1.6 while Kargil had 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17.4, Katra 14.5, Batote 7.8, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

