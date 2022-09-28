INDIA

Dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hours

Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that the same conditions are likely to continue.

“Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 12.8, Pahalgam 6.8 and Gulmarg 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 3.3, Kargil 6.6 and Leh 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.8, Katra 20.3, Batote 14.2, Banihal 11.4 and Bhaderwah 12.4 as the minimum temperature.

