Dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hrs

As a weak, feeble autumn sun continued to shine in Jammu and Kashmir, the Met department said on Saturday that dry, weather conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

A Department official also said that minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during the next 48 hours.

On Saturday, Srinagar recorded 6.6, Pahalgam 2.2 and Gulmarg 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, while Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 2.2, Kargil 3 and Leh minus 0.4.

Jammu registered 17.7, Katra 15.2, Batote 9.6, Banihal 6 and Bhaderwah 7.2 as the minimum temperature.

