INDIA

Dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same for Friday.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise further”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 4.5 and Gulmarg 4.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 2.7 degrees, Leh 6.8 and Kargil 10.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 26.5, Katra 23, Batote 16.2, Banihal 13.4 and Bhaderwah 11.1 degrees as the minimum temperature.

20220603-103003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kargil war hero starts OPD service at her home for health...

    No FBI team in India to probe K’taka bitcoin scam: CBI

    Battle for Bengal an ugly fight to capture minority votes: BJP

    Armed police forces to be deployed at REET centres in Raj